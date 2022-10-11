Thomas (Tom) Gregory Gannon, 94, of Wall Township passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at home Saturday, surrounded by his family. He was born in Jersey City, NJ to Bernard A. Gannon and Annette J. (Norris) Gannon.
Tom graduated from Seton Hall Preparatory School and studied at Saint Joseph Seraphic Seminary
This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.
Already a
subscriber?
Subscribe Now!
A subscription to one of Star News Group's weekly newspapers provides in-depth local coverage of the communities you care about in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties.
Subscribe now —>