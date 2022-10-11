Regina Holod, 100 of Belmar passed away peacefully on October 7, 2022. Regina was born in 1921 in Krepa, Poland to the late Jan and Julianna (Grabowski) Olkowski. She was a survivor of WWII and immigrated to America in 1947. She was a hard worker and devoted Roman Catholic. She was predeceased by her husband
