MANASQUAN INLET — Point Pleasant Beach was victorious in the 2022 Manasquan Inlet Tug of War Sunday, with a score of 6-3, taking the trophy from Manasquan, last year’s winner.

The event, which benefited the Make-A-Wish Foundation, in addition to both township’s recreation departments, began at 11 a.m. with vendors and live music on both sides of the water. At noon, the rope was joined in the middle of the inlet, and the tug-of-war tournament began.

The nine heats were as follows: Atlantic Physical Therapy [Squan] versus Jenkinson Lifeguards and End of Our Rope [PPB]; Squan HS Alumni [Squan] versus Point Pleasant Beach HS Alumni [PPB]; Squan Elks and Squan Lifeguards [Squan] versus PPB Elks and McCarthy and Co. [PPB]; Jersey Mike’s Monmouth, The Point, Cat County and Squan First Responders [Squan] versus Jersey Mike’s Ocean, The Hawk, WOMB and PPB First Responders [PPB]; Training Room [Squan] versus The Lift [PPB]; Union Landing Alumni [Squan] versus Sprout Health Group and St. Peter PTA [PPB]; JSA Fitness [Squan] versus The Beanery [PPB]; Squan Teachers and Sunnyside [Squan] versus Merrill Lynch [PPB]; and Squan Football [Squan] versus PPB Football [PPB].

ADVERTISEMENT

Point Pleasant Beach took the lead at the beginning of the tournament, having a score of 3-1 by halftime. In the next five heats, they took the championship title with three more wins. Prior to this year, Manasquan had won twice, and Point Pleasant Beach had won once. The overall score is now tied, 2-2.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Manasquan stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

[more_point beach]

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.