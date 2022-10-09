BRIELLE — If you had been standing on the corner of Schoolhouse Road and Union Lane between 1 and 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, there’s a good chance you would have seen one or more pairs of brightly-colored wooden cars barreling downhill toward you.

The annual Brielle Coaster Derby was held Oct. 8 with thrill-seeking kids coasting downhill in handcrafted wooden cars. Ten-year-old Jack Shortledge took top honors, racing down the hill at an average of 32.33 seconds.

Liam Lafferty came in second place with an average of 32.66 seconds and Kalsin Beavis took third with an average time of 35.01 seconds.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 22 competitors each had a uniquely designed car. Car themes included Super Mario, USA, shark teeth and an old-school wooden coaster.

Racer Logan Drent’s car was spray-painted a metallic gold and decorated with carrot stickers, He wore an orange helmet with a green carrot stem on top.

“It’s 24-carrot gold,” Logan said as he held up his gold chain.

Prior to the race, cars had to be inspected by the organizers of the derby. A car must have working steering, a brake pedal and hand brake and a driver must be enclosed in the car in order to race.

The winners of the derby received their choice of prize: a bike from Brielle Cyclery, a longboard, a speaker or airpods. Jack chose the airpods.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brielle stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.