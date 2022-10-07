LAVALLETTE — The borough’s giant clam artwork has been repainted, but there was discussion at the borough council meeting on Monday Oct. 3 on where it should be located, Council President Anita Zalom said.

The giant clam is part of the Clam Trail for the re-claming bay project, which educates people on the importance of shellfish to the environment, according to reclamthebay.org.

“The Clam Trail is a fun ‘scavenger hunt’ to find interesting facts about the bay and the region,” the group states.

ADVERTISEMENT

The original clam display, bought by the Lavallette Heritage Committee in 2009, had been placed near the Barnegat Bay waterfront, but the artwork was ruined due to the weather and saltwater over the years.

Borough officials asked Mary Jo Austin – the original painter of the previous clam – to repaint the clam, so it once again can be put on display. Ms. Austin said she has been working on the clam in her garage for over a year, hoping to have it done by Memorial Day, but the completion was delayed due to weather conditions.

However, debate swirled around where to locate the clam art piece.

[more_lava]

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.