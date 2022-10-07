Wall travels to Donovan Catholic

The Wall football team will be battling for an upset on Friday when the Crimson Knights travel to Donovan Catholic.

Wall heads into the game against the Griffins with a record of 0-4, with three of their loses, [Red Bank Catholic, Rumson-Fair Haven and Middletown South] coming against teams ranked in the top 10 in the Shore Conference.

Donovan Catholic is ranked fourth in the Shore Conference.

The Griffins defeated Rumson-Fair Haven 21-0 but lost to Red Bank Catholic 14-7 this season.

Wall is coming off a 24-14 loss to Howell.

Manasquan faces Holmdel

MANASQUAN – The Manasquan football team will host Holmdel, 1 p.m. Saturday at Vic Kubu Warrior Field on Saturday.

The Warriors will look to continue to build off the momentum gained last week in a win against Manchester Township.

Manasquan goes into the game against the Hornets with a record of 1-3. Holmdel is 0-5 this season.