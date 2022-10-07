LAVALLETTE — The borough council, at Monday night’s meeting, adopted an amended beach buggy ordinance, banning vehicles on the beach until Oct. 1 and also continued a discussion about the problem of stray cats along President Avenue.

The ordinance was altered from allowing “beach buggies” on the beach on weekends Sept. 15 through Sept. 30, to now banning any motor vehicles on the beach until Oct. 1. It is set to go into effect Friday, Oct. 7.

The ‘municipal beach’ is defined as all lands east of the municipal boardwalk and west of the low water mark of the Atlantic Ocean, according to the borough’s ordinance.

Individuals still need to request and apply for a permit through the borough to drive any motor vehicle on the beach at any time. Vehicle permits are $35 and are found on the borough’s website, lavallette.org.

UPDATE ON STRAY CATS

Council President Anita Zalom said that there has been no progress with the tracking of cats along President Avenue, an issue that was brought up to the council on Aug. 1 and has been a topic of discussion ever since.

“I call up the Seaside Police everyday, and I call up Animal Control and nothing seems to be happening,” said President Zalom.

Councilwoman Joanne Filippone commented saying, “We spent a thousand dollars on new traps, and they have yet to put one in Lavallette. I think it is time to file some kind of complaint… Where are our traps?”

Mayor Walter LaCicero added that he heard there were two more litters this month, only adding to the ongoing problem.

