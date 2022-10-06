WALL TOWNSHIP — Wall Township Public Schools has agreed to cover $41,442.75 in legal fees to resident Betsy Cross, in a settlement of her litigation against the district over 2021 Open Public Records Act [OPRA] redactions.

According to Brian Smyth, business administrator for the Wall Board of Education, the district will be reimbursed the full amount by Cornell, Merlino, McKeever & Osborne, the law firm representing Wall Township Public Schools, prior to paying Ms. Cross’ attorney fees.

According to Mr. Smyth, the firm will reimburse the district for the full amount of the payment through a combination of crediting the most recent two months of invoices and issuing a check to the district for the balance not covered by the credit monthly invoices.

Calls to the law firm were not returned as of press time.

The agreement was confirmed Tuesday by State Superior Court Judge Lisa P. Thornton.

Walter Luers of the law firm Cohn Lifland Pearlman Herrmann & Knopf, the attorney representing Ms. Cross, also confirmed the agreement in a letter sent to Judge Thornton on Oct. 4.

“I am pleased to report that the parties have reached an agreement regarding counsel fees, and have also reached an agreement regarding the form of order that is intended to be the final order in the case,” Mr. Luers stated in the letter to Judge Thornton.

The conferment of the legal fees stems from an Aug. 3 court decision, when Judge Thornton ruled in a summary judgment that some redactions made by the Wall Board of Education and its business administrator Brian Smyth were unjustified under OPRA.

The ruling pertains to a legal complaint filed by Ms. Cross against Mr. Smyth over the denial of access to legal bills from Cornell, Merlino, McKeever & Osborne in 2021.

The Coast Star received invoices of Cornell, Merlino, McKeever & Osborne from Mr. Smyth which outlines the un-redactions made by both Judge Thornton and the District Attorney. The redactions made were largely names of individuals like Superintendent Tracy Handerhan, Mr. Smyth, sitting and former BOE members, district employees, employees for the architectural Mobilease, among others. The full document can be found online here.

