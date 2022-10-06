LAKE COMO — The 8th annual Pat Magovern Shillelagh 5K race and one mile walk, hosted by the Friendly Sons of the Shillelagh [FSOS], will take place on Saturday Oct. 8, at 9 a.m. at Bar Anticipation.

The race was named after Pat Magovern, a former Belmar Police Officer Captain and founding member of the race committee, who died last year.

Race chairman Bill Ryan said Mr. Magovern was very involved and an integral part of coordinating and hosting the race each year, which is why it is named after him.

The 5K run takes place throughout the towns of Belmar, Lake Como and Spring Lake, and will raise money for West Belmar Food Bank as well as Bradley Beach, Belmar Elementary School and the FSOS Foundation “for their growing college/trade school scholarship program,” according to Craig Coyle, FSOS president.

“They had a lot of people use [the local food banks] during COVID, and now with the recession, they are having a tough time,” said Mr. Ryan. “We want to help them out.”

Mr. Ryan said that there were 200 participants last year, but this year the race has already exceeded that because “the race gets bigger and more successful each year… we should have our biggest number of participants this year.”

The FSOS has been around for 30 years, having Belmar as their home for the entire duration, and Bar Anticipation being the location for the race all eight years.

“We like to get involved in helping the community at large,” said Mr. Ryan, stating the organization does fundraisers throughout the year such as food drives, toy drive, polar bear plunges and more. “Each year we try and do a few different events to help out.”

There are approximately 40 to 50 volunteers working the event on Saturday, according to Mr. Kelly.

“The club has been able to help families, organizations and schools locally, really benefiting the Belmar community and appreciates the overwhelming support of the Shillelagh club volunteers who come out in large numbers to make the race successful,” said Mr. Cole.

After the race there is a post-race BBQ with awards and prizes.

Registration is at runsignup.com, and any questions can be sent via email to info.fsosbelmar@gmailcom.

