MANASQUAN — It seemed perfect timing for the new Manasquan High School Field House to get its certification of occupancy late last Friday afternoon, so it could be put to good use during four straight days of rain.

Manasquan Recreation is expected to use those hours for a variety of programs run at the facility. There could also be open gym sessions when Manasquan residents can use the workout room and turf field if there are no programs scheduled, but a facility supervisor must be on site.

The blocks of time not used by the high school or Manasquan Recreation will be available to other organizations that may rent the venue through the Manasquan School District website.

In a February 2021 survey sent out by the Board of Education, a majority of residents favored the $5.9 million project and the shared-services agreement with the borough that was needed to fund it.

Results showed 1,007 residents in support of the project and 876 against.

