WALL TOWNSHIP — The InfoAge Science and History Museums located at the Camp Evans National Historic Landmark hosted its annual Wall of Honor and Awards Reception on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Edward Bair and Donald Blue are the recipients of the awards, and their names are now on the InfoAge Wall of Honor, which recognizes those citizens who, by their lives or life’s work, have made significant contributions to the defense of the United States with their accomplishments at the Army’s former Camp Evans and Fort Monmouth.

Mr. Bair is being recognized for his work as the Intelligence, Electronic Warfare and Sensors program executive officer, and Mr. Blue is being recognized for his work on the Remote Battlefield Sensor System [REMBASS].

Mr. Bair served 33 years as a U.S. Army civilian starting at Fort Monmouth in 1974, including over 20 years in the Department of Defense [DOD] Acquisition Corps, where he achieved Senior Executive Service Tier-2.

He was the former Program Executive Officer, Intelligence, Electronic Warfare, and Sensors, where he served from 1999 to 2007, the longest continuous tenured PEO in DoD. Prior to that he served for six years as the Deputy PEO, IEW&S.

In total, Mr. Bair’s responsibilities encompassed $16 billion in modernization funding; 500 to 600 personnel; 21 line [P&L] organizations; and some 80-90 Title 10, Title 50 and quick reaction capabilities.

Donald Blue joined the U.S. Army Signal Corps in April 1953, and completed basic and technical training at Camp Gordon as a field Radio Repairman. He was assigned to Germany in the 102nd Signal Battalion as a fixed station radio repairman and operator.

According to Mr. Blue, a highlight of his service in Germany was meeting and marrying his wife, Elsa. He completed his active-duty service and was discharged from the Army in April of 1956.

Mr. Blue also worked on a number of multi-Sensor aircraft equipped with Side-Looking Radar [SLAR], an Infrared camera and a visible light camera with electronic flash capability for nighttime missions. He accepted a transfer to the US Army Calibration Agency, Pirmasens, Germany, as a bench calibrator.

