AVON-BY-THE-SEA — New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy passed a resolution “designating the Month of March of each year as “Irish American Heritage Month” in New Jersey, on Sept. 15, recognizing Avon resident and human rights activist Edward Neafsey.

The resolution states, “Whereas, Notable Irish-Americans from New Jersey have influenced the United States and New Jersey…. professor and human rights activist Edward Neafsey…” alongside Bruce Springsteen, former President Grover Cleveland and more.

“March is a significant month in Irish-American history and culture because of the feast of Saint Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland, is celebrated on March 17 and the day is now recognized throughout the country and state as an occasion to celebrate Irish-American history and culture through parades and celebrations…” the resolution states.

Mr. Neafsey grew up in an Irish-American household, with his grandmother immigrating to the United States from New Ross, County Wexford, Ireland in the early 1900s during the “first Irish troubles,” sparking the interest in his own Irish heritage.

With Mr. Neafsey’s legal background, receiving a law degree from Southwestern Law School in Los Angeles, being a judge advocate general captain for the United States Army and a prosecutor, defender and judge for the state, is where he found his passion for human rights issues. Now “mostly” retired, explained Mr. Neafsey, he continues to be an adjunct for Rutgers Law School and engages in volunteer work for the Irish community here in the United States and overseas.

