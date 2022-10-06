POINT PLEASANT BEACH & MANASQUAN — Competitors and attendees will gather on both sides of the Manasquan Inlet, in Manasquan and Point Pleasant Beach, this weekend for some friendly competition at the fourth annual Manasquan Inlet Tug presented by Jersey Mike’s Subs.

The festivities will begin at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9.

The event had been set for last Saturday, but due to inclement weather and the given rain date of last Sunday being a washout, it was postponed.

Geoff Brown, who runs the event for Manasquan Recreation said that, “Everything’s the same. The times are the same, just switching the date. The forecast looks really good… we realize some teams are going to lose some people, some teams are going to add some people, but we’ll be in good shape.”

Superintendent of Manasquan Recreation Erik Ertle said most vendors have committed for Sunday. Sunday was chosen by the Inlet Tug committee last Thursday, due to children’s activities and high school sports schedules for Saturdays, and most people will have off of work on Monday due to the holiday.

“There’s a lot of vendors, DPW employees and first responders that we rely upon, so we wanted to give them ample time… Luckily right now everyone seems to be back online and ready to go for the 9th,” he said

This was the first time the event needed to be rescheduled, according to Point Pleasant Beach Recreation Chair Lauren Schule.

“We are navigating new territory on all fronts but the team is working great and everyone is really doing an amazing job staying positive and making it work,” said Ms. Schule. “We’re all bummed but we’re happy we can still have the event so we’re determined to make the best of it.”

“At this point, we are not anticipating having a full 13 heats as we would have, but we will combine teams where needed and make it work,” said Ms. Schule, noting her appreciation for all of the team captains.

“They have been phenomenal in their response and efforts in trying to figure out who from their original team is still in and finding replacements for who is out. The effort it takes to get people together for one date is hard enough, and they are all working hard to do it again. This has truly been such a great show of teamwork and sportsmanship on both sides. It’s wonderful to see and be a part of,” said Ms. Schule.

“The situation may stink but we are determined to make the best of it. We have a wonderful team of people working on this committee and all of their hard work still deserves to be celebrated! Let’s rise above this bad weather for some fun, light-hearted competition that benefits a wonderful cause,” said Ms. Schule.

Manasquan has won the coveted Mayor’s Trophy at two of the first three tugs, including the 2021 edition, which came down to the final Point Pleasant Beach and Manasquan teams vying to break the 1-1 tie. Manasquan came out on top at the very end.

This year, Point Pleasant Beach could make it a tie once again with a win this Sunday.

“With so many heats this year, it’s going to be an action-packed day,” said Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra.

“We have a few big surprises up our sleeve, and I think one of them will be really hard to miss. I’m looking forward to hosting the trophy in my office for the next 12 months,” he added.

“I am fully confident that Manasquan will retain their trophy,” said Manasquan Mayor Edward Donovan.

“I’ll be there. I’m looking forward to drinking a Guinness stout out of the trophy as I’ve done two times in the past,” he said.

“It’s neat that it’s two to one. It’s gone back and forth each of the first three years– so we’ll see,” Mr. Brown said.

“We got a lot of new teams, area companies and area groups, so that’s probably what we’re excited about: new teams and people to it,” said Mr. Brown.

“The event itself is always so exciting and full of life, and this year will be no different,” said Point Pleasant Beach Recreation Chair Lauren Schule.

“There is already a buzz around the town and we are determined to bring that trophy back over the bridge,” said Ms. Schule. “It’s been so wonderful working as a team with Manasquan Rec, but we have a tug to win! Let’s go, Beach!”

Participants from teams will pull the 1,200-foot-long rope, spanning nearly 500 feet of inlet waters, all while raising money for the recreation departments in both Manasquan and Point Pleasant Beach as well as the Make-A-Wish Foundation of New Jersey.

“It has been great working with Make-A-Wish and raising money for them to help create wishes for children with critical illnesses. Their team is nothing short of amazing,” said Ms. Schule.

The event is run entirely by volunteers and on donations and funds raised from the event.

The festivals on each side of the inlet will feature music, food and drink vendors, craft vendors and more.

As originally planned the inlet will be closed to boat traffic beginning at noon. It will reopen from 1:10 to 1:40 p.m. and then will be closed again from 1:40 until 2:30 p.m.

The festival will conclude on both sides of the inlet at 3:45 p.m.

Awards ceremonies and after parties will begin at 4 p.m., to be held at The Salty Whale in Manasquan and at Boatyard 401 in Point Pleasant Beach.

MANASQUAN FESTIVAL

Those attending from Manasquan’s side of the inlet can enjoy food, a beer garden, craft vendors and activities for kids.

Food vendors will include Squan Tavern, Shore Fresh Seafood, Riverside Café, Carlson’s Corner, Surf and Turf and Peaches and Cream Ice Cream Truck.

The Manasquan Elks Beer Garden will be serving Sam Adam Octoberfest, Miller Lite and White Claw Seltzers.

Craft vendors will include Saltwater Coastal Designs, Don’t Squander It, The Yellow Daisy, Salty Whale Apparel, TossinTens, Peace Cod, Make-A-Wish of New Jersey, Squan Upcycle, Grace Kelly Studio and AMP’D Fitness.

The Woman’s Club of Manasquan, Friends of Manasquan Parks and Recreation, Manasquan High School Donate Life Club and SquanAThon Club and Manasquan Elementary School PTO will also be in attendance.

The Deep Six Band will be performing live, as well as a DJ with Prol Entertainment.

Kids can enjoy Rockin’ Roxanne’s Face Painting, cotton candy and a balloonist.

POINT BEACH FESTIVAL

On the Point Pleasant Beach side, there will be craft vendors, food, beer and live music from The Naked Apes.

Food vendors will be B2 Bistro, Point Lobster Bar & Grill, Sinners Steakhouse, Jersey Shore BBQ & Catering Co. and Chef Meg LaManna.

The beer garden will offer Sam Adams Octoberfest, Blue Moon and White Claw Seltzers.

Craft vendors include Tossing Tens, Lisa Point Handmade, Claudia Chloe, Kate Booth Photography, Make-A-Wish, Antrim PTO Cooks Tour, Point Beach HS PTO, State Farm, Gavin Wild Visuals, Saint Peter’s School, Ryan Lemming Designs, Always Tired Clothing, Kenzie Closet, Eagle Scout Fundraiser, Lazy B Guitar Box/Shore Finds and The SS Gallery.

Home Run Party and Entertainment will offer face painting and temporary glitter tattoos for children.

– Shannon Damiano contributed to this story.

