BRICK TOWNSHIP — Brick resident Christopher Budelman, 35, has been charged with possession of child pornography following a detection of distribution from the New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force [ICAC].

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office announced in a press release on Wednesday that the investigation followed an ICAC Task Force referral that found an individual to be uploading child pornography images to the internet using the Kik Messenger App.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit traced the Kik Messenger user to a Verizon Wireless account, which was ultimately identified as Mr. Budelman.

