BAY HEAD — After several days of unrelenting rain and storms, beaches up and down the Jersey shore have seen major damages and according to Mayor Bill Curtis, Bay Head beaches were no exception.

He said that from Bridge Avenue in the center of town going north, there are eight to 10-foot cliffs and the beaches themselves are shrinking in size.

“Our beaches were hammered,” Mayor Curtis said. “As they get closer to the Point Pleasant Beach border, there are no cliffs, but there is absolutely no beach.”

Moving south, Mayor Curtis said there are cliffs of six to 10 feet but closer to Mantoloking the beach fared better.

“Further south toward Mantoloking, the beach was not hit that hard. It was always wider down there anyway, but we did lose sand,” he said.

BEACH REPLENISHMENT PROJECT UPDATE

With the borough still mulling over next steps for the beach replenishment project led by the Army Corps of Engineers, Mayor Curtis said that the storm has created more need for help.

“Personally, I think these added storms have added more intensity to our plea for more sand and more help from the governor,” he said.

Mayor Curtis sent a drone picture, taken by a borough resident, of the beaches to the Army Corps of Engineers and the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and said that they will be coming to assess the damages in person.

Bay Head’s local share of the beach renourishment project amounts to $1.4 million, with $714,000 coming from Ocean County. Mayor Curtis said that he hopes that the state will contribute more money after seeing the storm aftermath.

