Theodore (Teddy) Gray, Jr passed away in December of 2021 at the age of 76 at Jersey Shore Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Theodore Gray and Mrs. Barbara Gray of Wall, New Jersey, and his brother Richard Gray who died in 2018 at his residence in Florida
