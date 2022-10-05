BELMAR — The Belmar Housing Authority (BHA) reviewed proposals from an engineer to secure the facade of the building, discussed updates on the elevators and heard from the public at their meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

An engineer from DiGeronimo Engineers attended the meeting and said that after surveying the building, they believe that as the building’s exterior walls deteriorate, bricks may fall out of place causing a safety hazard around the perimeter.

The engineer proposed three different options for securing the the bricks and safety of people walking outside around the building.

The first option presented was to put scaffolding around the building, securing that any falling bricks would not be able to hurt people walking below.

Option two was to install metal struts on all four sides of the building, which would secure the bricks in place. The third option was to put up a new steel facade, which would ensure the most security.

Councilman Jim McCracken said that the BHA doesn’t want to just put a “band-aid” on the problem and if they are going to do anything, they want to make sure they do it right.

The next BHA meeting is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 7 at 5:15 p.m.

