Germaine “Gerri” Jolicoeur Ellis, 94, a 35-year former resident of Madison, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 28, 2022, surrounded by her five children.

Germaine was born in Québec City, Canada on February 21, 1928, to the late Judge Joseph Achille Joli-Coeur and Marie-Paule Langelier. Along with her parents and her husband, Bernard Tenney