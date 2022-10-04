SEA GIRT — The 28th annual Just Us Girls 5K Walk/Run will take place on Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Sea Girt Army Camp beginning at 9:30 a.m.

The entry fee is $35 and includes a long-sleeve shirt; a T-shirt is also guaranteed if registered by Oct. 6. Registration on the day of the race will be $40.

A registration and shirt pickup with food and drinks available will be held on Oct. 6 from 5 to 8 p.m at the Manasquan Elks Lodge, 17 Stockton Lake Blvd., Manasquan.

Following the race there will be a free buffet and celebration at the Manasquan Elks Lodge.

To register for the race online visit www.justusgirls.net or www.jsrc.org.

Just Us Girls is a non-profit fundraising organization that raises money to help breast cancer victims in Monmouth and Ocean counties.

Since its inception, the organization has assisted over 700 women and men who have been diagnosed with breast cancer, through the profits of its annual walk and other events held throughout the year.

Joanne Kenny of Just Us Girls believes that last year’s event raised over $60,000.

