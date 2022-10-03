The Jersey Shore Chamber of Commerce Women’s Conference will be held Oct. 19 and 20, at The Shore Club, 700 Route 71, Spring Lake.

The Jersey Shore Chamber is hosting the conference with a focus on the power to EDUCATE, EMPOWER, AND EXCEED. Meet leaders in business and industry committed to advancing women and commerce at this annual event.

The VIP opening reception is Wednesday, October 19 begins at 5:00 p.m. The General Admission opening reception begins at 6:00 p.m. Jessica Rose, a Pop/Rock/Country artist will provide the entertainment.



NBC Anchor Dara Brown is the Master of Ceremonies on Thursday, Oct. 20. The event begins with breakfast, networking, and learning from the keynote speaker Kia D. Floyd, director, US. Public Policy, Meta.

The schedule is as follows:

Morning Breakout Session 1A, 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. will begin with information from Chrissy Buteas, Teri O’Connor, Deana Lykins, and Sarah Steib on Shattering the Glass Ceiling;

Breakout Session 1B, the Impact of the Arts, Health, and Fitness, features Dana Masi, Jennifer Velez, Gabriela Jileva, and Yvette Parker

Breakout Session 2A, 11:00 to 11:45 a.m. Managing vs. Leading features Joseph Fiordaliso, Heather Coburn, Kate Conroy and Lori Linskey.

Session 2B stresses The Importance of Mentorship with speakers Joan Basilotto, Zoe Baldwin, Tracey Abby-White and Senator Vin Gopal.

Lunch is Noon to 1:30 p.m. with featured speakers Corinne Trainor, Catherine Franzoni, Danielle Wolowitz and SHARP Electronics.

Afternoon Breakout Session #3A, 2:00–2:45 p.m., The Leader in You features Christine Hanlon, Mary Pat Angelini, Corinne Trainor, and Catherine Volk.

Afternoon Breakout Session #3B, Michele Delgado, Exploring Imposter Syndrome

Afternoon Breakout Session #4A, 3:00–3:45 p.m., Reinventing and Reimaging Yourself features Michael and Kim Norton.

Afternoon Breakout Session #4B, features Catherine Franzoni, Tamar Gubins, Commissioner Thomas Arnone, and Allison Wilson who will discuss Sourcing Capital for Your Business.

A closing reception is 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. with live music and networking.

The Platinum Sponsors are Catherine Franzoni, Manasquan Bank and Corinne Trainor, Esq., Fox Rothschild LLP; The Silver Sponsors are Investors Bank, Kearny Bank, and New Jersey Natural Gas. The Technology Sponsors are Danielle Wolowitz, Shore Business Solutions; Sharp Electronics Corporation.

The VIP Pass registration is $429 and the general registration fee is $219. For more information, call Evelyn Mars executivedirector@jsccnj.com. at 732-280-8800 or visit www.JSCCnj.com.

The Jersey Shore Chamber of Commerce, 1856 Highway 35 in Wall Township, established in 1979, is a premiere networking and business-generating organization with more than 400 members. The chamber offers more than 80 networking opportunities throughout the year, such as weekly breakfast meetings; business seminars; a Young Professionals group; Women in Business meetings; Annual Women’s Conference; afterhours, dinner, and cocktails events; an annual golf outing; an annual business expo; and member-to-member discounts. Guiding the Chamber for more than 16 years is Executive Director Evelyn Mars and a Board of Directors.