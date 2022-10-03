SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — Spring Lake Heights Councilman Peter Gallo has resigned from the Spring Lake Heights Council, citing personal health conditions.

Mr. Gallo sent an email to the members of council, Mayor Christopher Campion, Borough Clerk Janine Gillis and Borough Administrator John Barrett announcing his registration.

“The time spent serving the community these past few years was an absolute pleasure. Witnessing the hard work and dedication of Borough employees and teams, first hand, working toward the common goal of improving services while keeping costs in check, is something to be proud of. The residents of Spring Lake Heights are fortunate indeed,” said Mr. Gallo.

Spring Lake Heights Mayor Campion and members of council wished Mr. Gallo a speedy recovery and thanked him for his time on council.

