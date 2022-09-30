WALL – The Wall football team will look to be pick up its first win of the season when the Crimson Knights host Howell 7 p.m. tonight.

Wall will honor its senior football players, cheerleaders and band members before the game against the Rebels.

The Crimson Knights enter the game with an 0-3 record, but the game against Howell will be their first against an unranked opponent.

The Rebels are 2-2 this season with wins over Marlboro and Central Regional and losses against Freehold Township and Jackson Liberty.

Manasquan travels to Manchester

The Manasquan football team will play at Manchester, 7 p.m. tonight. The Warriors are 0-3 this season, while the Hawks are 2-2.

The Warriors are coming off a 32-0 loss to St. John Vianney.

Manchester has wins against Toms River East and Lakewood while the Hawks have lost to Matawan and Jackson Liberty.