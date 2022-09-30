BELMAR — As the borough says a final goodbye to summer and welcomes fall, the Belmar Shade Tree Commission at their meeting Tuesday, Sept. 27 discussed the idea of collaborating with the borough’s environmental commission.

With their past two meetings in August and July having been canceled, the commission had a lot to talk about as the borough eases into colder weather and starts dealing with all of the environmental upkeep that comes with the season change.

Dianne Veilleux, a member of the environmental commission, was present at the meeting and pointed out that the two groups likely have common interests and they could take on projects together.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In general, the environmental commission is another town commission just like yourselves and, you know, trees are part of the environment,” Veilleux said. “We wanted to reach out to see if we have common ground because I suspect that we may have some common ground and certainly we can at least share each other’s perspectives on what we see is going on in Belmar.”

PLANTING NEW TREES IN TOWN

The commission will be reviewing a list of trees recommended by an arbiter to plant around Belmar. This list includes trees that naturally fit in with the environment of the area.

They discussed possible locations for the new trees to take root, highlighting along Main Street, near L Street beach and behind the elementary school.

The list will be reviewed further at their next meeting which is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 25.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Belmar stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.