The Brick Memorial vs. Brick Township girls soccer game was the epitome of what you’d expect from the long-time rivals on the soccer pitch.

A game that could have gone either way – a game that came down to the final minutes – a game where records didn’t matter and there are no “favorites” or “underdogs.”

With seconds ticking off the clock in double overtime, someone needed to make a play.

On the sideline, Mustang head coach Billy Caruso was losing hope. Though minutes later, he was finally able to let out a huge exhale.

Lexi Caruso’s golden goal with five minutes left in the second overtime period lifted the Mustangs to a dramatic 1-0 win in A South division play last Wednesday at the Drum Point Sports Complex.

When asked if he felt it was only a matter of time before his team broke through on the scoreboard, Caruso simply chuckled.

“No,” he said with a grin. “Not at all. It’s Brick vs. Brick Memorial and anything can happen. I knew they [Brick] would play great and play hard. Their goalie Trinitie [Maloney] is an excellent keeper and I knew it wasn’t going to be easy.”

Lexi Caruso took advantage of a 50-50 ball that ended up going Memorial’s way. And she wasn’t about to miss the opportunity to win the game.

“Gabby [Hernandez] and Trinity [Maloney] went up for a ball,” Lexi recalled. “It hit a bunch of people and dropped to my feet. She [Maloney] wasn’t able to react in time, so I shot it.”

The entire Mustang team stormed out onto the field knowing they escaped with a much-needed victory inside the division.

The win improved Memorial’s record in A South to 3-1-1 at the time, which kept them in contention for the top spot with three games remaining.

“This was a big win for A South,” coach Caruso noted. “I told the girls before the game we have to win four games if we want to win the division. And they are going to be tough games.”

Caruso gave his team a few days off following the dramatic road victory.

If anyone could use a bit of a break, it’s the Brick Memorial girls soccer team.

“We haven’t had three days off in a row since probably July,” Caruso said. “Hopefully we can recharge mentally and physically, because in our last four games, we haven’t finished a game without at least one kid having to leave the match. We’ve gotten pretty beat up.”

Lexi echoed that sentiment and knows that health will play a huge role in deciding the division title in the next few weeks.

“We all need to get healthy because probably seven of our starters are hurt in some way right now,” she said. “We need everyone back for our last three games to win A South.”

Emily DeAlmeida was credited with the assist on Caruso’s goal, while Hayley Tighe finished the night with three saves and a clean sheet.

Maloney was incredible all night for the Dragons, turning away 10 shots while keeping her team in the game until the final whistle.

Memorial will play Toms River South on Tuesday, while the Dragons look to bounce back on Monday against Barnegat.

Schlagenhaft lifts Memorial boys

The Brick Memorial boys team was there to witness the girls’ instant classic just minutes before they began warming up for their own match against rival Brick Township.

Watching that game served as a pre-game wake-up call for the Mustangs.

If anyone on the Memorial boys team thought they were going to walk in and crush the Dragons, that feeling was quickly erased.

The Mustangs made sure to take care of business, and the result was a 2-0 victory over Brick that was never truly in doubt.

Pat Schlagenhaft netted one goal in each half, and it was a memorable night for the senior playing in his last Brick vs. Memorial rivalry game.

Billy Caruso helped set up one of Schlagenhaft’s goals, and goalie Justin Perrin was solid in net making six saves.

Although last Wednesday night’s win over Brick was Memorial’s first win of the season, the Mustangs have been involved in battle after battle this season.

Perhaps no other one-team in the state is as dangerous as this Memorial squad, and they hope to parlay that into success in the postseason come late October-early November.

Memorial will be back in action Thursday at Toms River South, while Brick will play Barnegat on Monday.