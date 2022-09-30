MANCHESTER -The Manasquan football team picked up its first win of the season in a big way on Friday, defeating Manchester Township 42-7.

The Warriors improved to 1-3 with the victory. Manasquan will host Holmdel next Saturday at Vic Kubu Warrior Field.

Manasquan got off to a fast start against the Hawks on Friday with Jhamier Howard returning the opening kickoff 78 yards for a touchdown.

The Warriors would score 28 points in the first quarter, despite getting only one offensive possession. Howard scored on a 12-yard swing pass from Brett Patten before Noah Mammeri and Howard returned interceptions for touchdowns.

Patten would add two more touchdown passes to Jack Dettlinger and Cael Driscoll to give the Warriors a 42-0 lead at halftime.

Howell pulls away from Wall in second half

The Wall football team had a lead at the half on Howell on Friday, but the Rebels scored 17 straight points in a 24-14 win over the Crimson Knights.

Wall falls to 0-4 on the season and will travel to Donovan Catholic next Friday.

The Crimson Knights took the lead on touchdown passes to Keisun Sanders and Patrick Donohue from Andrew Olsen in the first half.

The Rebels made a field goal late in the first half to cut the Wall lead to 14-10 before taking the lead for good on a touchdown pass midway through the third quarter.

Howell would add a touchdown in the final minute to secure the win over Wall.