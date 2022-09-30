LAVALLETTE — The borough of Lavallette is slated to receive a grant of $336,500 from Ocean County to help cover the cost of a beach replenishment project by the Army Corps of Engineers.

The Ocean County commissioners released a statement saying the county will aid towns Bay Head, Brick, Lavallette, Mantoloking and Point Pleasant Beach with one half of the local costs with a total of $2,281,000 for the five towns.

Mayor Walter G. LaCicero said that the Department of Environmental Protection provided all the towns an estimate of the cost of replenishment based upon how many cubic yards of sand that would need to be needed for the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayor LaCicero said that Lavallettes estimate was roughly 700,000 cubic yards.

Mayor LaCicero said that all the towns involved in the project asked the state for further funding, but the state never replied, with them then going to the county for aid.

He said the county agreed to provide 50 percent of what each municipality’s cost for the project, which will also be financed with state and federal funding. The county and borough will each cover $336,500 of the project cost in Lavallette.

“The state is picking up half as it is,” Mayor LaCicero said. “It’s a federal job…. Within the last month the mayors of the island beaches got together and sent a letter over and asked them for assistance, and they agreed.”

Mayor LaCicero expressed gratitude for the county assistance, saying, “Anything is helpful. We would obviously love to have 100 percent funding, but we are less optimistic that that is going to occur.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

[more_lavallette]

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.