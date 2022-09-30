SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — The mayor and borough council Monday discussed plans to seek new bids to pave the pathways of Joseph Robertson Park. They plan to seek separate bids for the perimeter path and the through-the-trees path, but keep the option of doing both at the same time.

According to Councilwoman Sara King, the council went out to bid on the work on the pathways with the state. The price of the state bids came in at a higher price for the asphalt portion of the bid than the previous bid that was sent out by the borough with an outside contractor.

Public Works Director and Borough Engineer Joseph May suggested that the council go out to bid again and strictly for the asphalt for the pathways rather than adding in any other improvements to Joseph Robertson Park.

“If we can go out and bid for the pathways and the little aprons that will go in front of each of the benches, there is a good possibility that we might, depending on weather conditions etc. be able to get this done before the end of the year,” said Ms. King.

