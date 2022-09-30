LAVALLETTE — The Lavallette Clean Ocean Action Beach Sweep is set to take place Oct. 22, on the Philadelphia Avenue oceanfront from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The beach sweep invites all to help clean the beach and collect data for, “​​a snapshot of what is found on nearly every beach from Perth Amboy to Cape May, NJ, and beyond,” stated Toni Groet, the Clean Ocean Action South Jersey Program Coordinator in a press release.

“The data is compiled into annual reports that have been used for over two decades as evidence of the need for strong policies and behavior changes to reduce litter and wasteful practices.”

This is the 37th year the “Fall to Action” biannual beach sweeps are taking place along the Jersey coastline to help reduce marine debris.

“The data from the Beach Sweeps turns a one-day event into a legacy of information to improve public awareness, change wasteful habits, enforce litter laws and improve policies to reduce sources of marine debris,” stated Ms. Groet.

The release also stated that, “the data was instrumental in getting the NJ Single Use Waste Reduction Act passed. The bulk of this law went into effect on May 4, 2022.”

Council President Anita Zalom said that the beach sweep has been a stop in Lavallette for nearly 35 years.

“It’s wonderful. A wonderful event happening in October.”

