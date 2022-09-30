BRICK TOWNSHIP — The township council introduced a new ordinance at the Sept. 27 meeting that would prohibit street parking on Davos Road, receiving criticism from Brick residents who live on the street.

The ordinance’s inception came after an emergency vehicle was unable to navigate through Davos Road and reach the end of the block due to cars parked on the street. After examining the road further, based on opinions from the Brick Township Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit and the Engineering Division, the council’s Public Safety Committee deemed the road to be too narrow to allow street parking on both sides of the street.

Residents of Davos Road took to public comment to express opposition to the ordinance, arguing that the road had not faced problems in the past, and that the ordinance would pose problems for neighbors whose driveways do not have enough space for the number of cars for the household.

