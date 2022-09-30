BELMAR — Superintendent Jimmy Alvarez presented results from state tests students took in the Spring and announced areas of focus for the 2022-2023 school year at the board of education’s Thursday, Sept. 29 meeting.

Mr. Alvarez outlined findings from the Spring 2022 New Jersey Student Learning Assessments (NJSLA) taken by students, which brought mixed results.

From 2019 to 2022, Belmar’s English language arts test scores dropped about 13 percent, but the state average also experienced a drop of about 9 percent. In that same time span, Belmar’s math test scores experienced a slight increase, while state math scores actually decreased by about 10 percent.

Mr. Alvarez said the test results are a good indicator of where students need more attention and will help guide academic goals for the school year.

The superintendent also ran through results from the ACCESS test for English Language Learners (ELL), which assesses a student’s listening, speaking, reading and writing skills.

The test uses six proficiency levels to measure student progress: entering, emerging, developing, expanding, bridging and reaching. Belmar’s results showed overall progress.

“We use this to inform our ELL programs here – what level of need do certain kids have, are they just getting started, are they emerging, are they really getting their language skills up where they need less support,” he said. “This will help us identify that.”

The next board of education meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m.

