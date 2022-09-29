POINT PLEASANT — The fifth annual Rock for Awareness for The Nicholas Hudanish Foundation comes to Community Park in Point Pleasant on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 11 a.m to 6 p.m., rain or shine.

Kerry Hudanish said, “This event is a labor of love. We do this in honor of Nicholas and we want those around us to remember him. We don’t want people to forget him or others like him.”

The organizers ask that you bring your own lawn chair or blanket to the event and will feature food trucks vendors and more.

“It truly is a fun day with music, food trucks, crafters/vendors and a silent auction. It is family and pet friendly,” said Ms. Hudanish.

She is hoping to have a wonderful turnout for this year’s Rock for Awareness.

