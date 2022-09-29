WALL TOWNSHIP- The Atlantic Club and Cooper Wellness Strategies, both in the medical fitness industry, announced an industry-first wellness partnership based on prevention, starting on Oct. 1.

Dr. Kenneth H. Cooper, founder of Cooper Clinic in Dallas, Texas, visited The Atlantic Club on Sept. 21, and spoke to clients about his lifelong experience studying the health benefits surrounding exercise and diet as a primary preventive medicine.

Considered the father of aerobics, Dr. Cooper, 91, is a pioneer in championing the merits of healthy living as the most effective means to prevent some of the worst diseases.

Dr. Cooper is also known for his many books published over his career, including the 1968 bestseller “Aerobics,” which broke ground in the health community for its focus on exercise instead of medicine for preventing diseases.

Cooper Aerobics in Dallas serves as the headquarters for six health-and-wellness companies and a research-and-education nonprofit, The Cooper Institute, founded in 1970 by Dr. Cooper. He intentionally waited six months before opening Cooper Clinic in order to collect preventive medicine data on consenting patients, which started out as a collection of cards in a shoebox and has evolved into what is now the largest computerized study in the world with measured fitness levels, the Cooper Center Longitudinal Study [CCLS].

Working in partnerships, Dr. Cooper’s organizations have developed several programs that offer this body of data to The Atlantic Club clients.

The new partnership between The Atlantic Club and Cooper Clinic Wellness Strategies offers wellness programming and fitness testing to optimize one’s health through strategies developed by Dr. Cooper’s many institutions.

Specific programming based on Cooper Aerobics’ 50-plus years of health and wellness includes Cooper Tracks, Cooper Quest, CooperFit and Move.Laugh.Connect., all of which will be offered at the new Cooper Wellness Center at The Atlantic Club.

“The Atlantic Club is excited to offer Cooper health-and-wellness programs, assessments and ancillary products to our members as well as our immediate community,” states Kevin McHugh, chief operating officer of The Atlantic Club.

“The vision and leadership of Pat Laus, owner of The Atlantic Club, was the guiding force that allowed The Atlantic Club to not only introduce but launch medical fitness programs in 2011. The transition from being strictly a commercial club to successfully launching medical fitness and preventive care programs over the past decade has provided The Atlantic Club the opportunity for this outstanding strategic partnership with Cooper Wellness Strategies,” he said.

