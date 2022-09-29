AVON-BY-THE-SEA — A discussion on the future of the Shark River Coast Guard Station property on Washington Avenue drew a large crowd to the commissioners meeting on Monday.

The circa-1871 station has been decommissioned for almost a year. The U.S. Coast Guard plans to put the property out to bid in the near future, despite the borough’s efforts to keep the station operational.

The Coast Guard last year announced plans to move the station operations to the Manasquan Inlet station in Point Pleasant Beach.

The reason is that “operation capabilities, which have evolved and made significant advances in response capabilities, especially in the last 10 years,” U.S. Coast Guard Rear Admiral Matthew Sibley wrote in a March 6, 2020 letter to U.S. Rep. Christopher Smith, 4th District. The letter also states that the Shark River station is a “redundant location” due to the proximity of other stations nearby, such as Manasquan Inlet and Sandy Hook.

The Coast Guard assured in the letter that, “personnel and boats are to be redistributed to adjacent units, which will increase training opportunities for personnel and improve proficiency.”

Both Rep. Smith and Avon Mayor Ed Bonanno had urged the Coast Guard to keep the station open, “Given the history and safety implications of this station,” stated Congressman Smith in a letter to the Coast Guard on April 14, 2020.

After the Coast Guard rebuffed the efforts of the borough and Rep. Smith to keep the station open, Mayor Bonanno and Rep. Smith asked that the property be given back to the borough, because it had been sold to the Coast Guard in 1934 for $1.

However, the letter from Rep. Smith to Mayor Bonanno, received on Sept. 26, states that the “Coast Guard does not have authority to ‘give’ back the station to Avon, nor may they sell it at a discounted price… USCG representatives reiterated that the USCG could convey the property via a direct sale at fair market values if there is only one interested party, and they encourage the Borough to submit a letter of interest should Avon wish to have the opportunity to engage in direct sale.”

Mayor Bonanno said that the market value price for the property may be astronomical, and he discussed a potential sale with residents at the meeting. He said borough officials will have their financial officer look into the cost of the property.

During the public comment portion of the municipal meeting, residents offered ideas, with most comments suggesting the borough should take control of the station and not let it be purchased from an outside party.

Commissioner John Magrini said, “I am concerned that if we lose the ability to control it, and the county or the state buys it, they can do what they want to do with it.”

Mayor Bonanno said that both Brookdale Community College and Monmouth University have expressed interest in the property, along with the State Police.

Residents raised issues of parking and a possible influx of people if the property is to be used for public use or as an educational building. But several residents said they liked the idea of leasing it to State Police to bring back law enforcement to that area.

Commissioner Robert Mahon said, in regards to single-family homes being built on the property, “Ratable’s are a very attractive part of this whole situation.”

“You’re talking about four houses down there, four houses that would be evaluated somewhere in the two- to three-million-dollar range; that’s quite a plus for the town.”

“There is going to come a decision moment when we would like to know exactly what would be in the best interest of the town, so that’s why we’re here and ongoing. It’s not just today, and nothing has happened yet. The Coast Guard hasn’t made a move; they have just indicated to us that the fair market value is the way they’re going to go,” said Commissioner Mahon.

“It’s been great and we appreciate all the suggestions and comments, and we’ll have another meeting to talk about what the finances are and get more information,” said Mayor Bonanno.

