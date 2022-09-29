BRADLEY BEACH — “Cookie Chronicles” series author Matthew Swanson and illustrator Robbi Behr, in addition to their four kids, are spending the 2022-2023 school year traveling the country in a painted school bus, visiting Title I elementary schools in all 50 states, including Bradley Beach Elementary, on Sept 28.

This first-of-its-kind tour combines a nationwide book giveaway and the ultimate family road trip with a significant research study on the impact of creator and student engagement. The key objectives are raising awareness of the challenges facing America’s public schools and empowering reading, creativity, and collaboration in children ages 5 to 12.

“We selected one school from each state, and they all have in common that they are Title I schools. Title I is a federal designation for schools where a certain percentage of students qualify for free and reduced lunches,” said Ms. Behr.

The couple will be giving away 25,000 copies of their own books, and in partnership with the Build-A-Bear Foundation and First Book will also be giving away an additional 125,000 free books by other authors.

Through the community’s generosity, the couple has raised more than $143,000 through their GoFundMe page to fund this effort with 791 nationwide donors since last June.

Every $5 donation puts a hardcover book in the hands of a deserving student or teacher, and the couple is closer than ever to achieving their $150,000 goal.

Mr. Swanson and Ms. Behr will be working with Washington College on a large-scale study of how author/illustrator visits impact elementary students’ attitudes about literacy and creativity, filling a critical gap in the research on this topic.

“We’re doing a major research study with Washington College to measure, for the first time on a large scale, the impact of visits by authors and illustrators to elementary schools. Many authors and illustrators do this as a way of exciting kids and promoting literacy and creativity. Still, there’s never been a tour like ours where the same author and illustrator are visiting schools across the country in the same year at such a large scale,” said Mr. Swanson.

Accompanying the couple are their four school-age children, who sleep in a rooftop compartment built into the bus.

“We’re pretty excited for our children to have this experience and for us to meet people in communities across the country. Another goal or hope for this tour is that we get to interact with people from the widest possible cross section of American culture. So we’re really excited for our kids, for ourselves and for the people following along to be able to go on a sort of a great American road trip with us virtually. We’re doing a lot of storytelling on our social media channels so that folks can come along for the ride,” said Ms. Behr.

You can follow the “Busload of Books” through their social media accounts, Instagram or Facebook . Those interested can donate to them through their gofundme.

