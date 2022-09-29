POINT PLEASANT — The borough’s building department is now offering a variety of online services, Mayor Robert Sabosik and Councilwoman Valerie Coulson have announced.

The borough has partnered with Spatial Data Logic [SDL], a municipal management software company, to have an online portal where residents and contractors alike can create a free account and then go online to schedule inspections, view town maps, search permit status, access property data, submit requests and more.

Mayor Sabosik said, “We hired a new construction official a month back and we have been working very hard to modernize this department. Our goal is to make the process for residents and contractors alike more streamlined and more importantly … quicker.”

ADVERTISEMENT

To create an account visit: sdl.town/PtPleasantBoro and click the sign up button.

After that, fill out the required information, search for Point Pleasant Borough as your primary town and select it from the dropdown list.

Finally, click the activation link in the email sent to the address you provided.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.