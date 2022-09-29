AVON-THE-SEA — The Avon Pavillion has announced they are “closing their doors after 33 incredible and wonderful years” in a Facebook post on Sept. 27.

Every year the Avon Pavilion closes the weekend after Labor Day, however this year, owners Robert and Michelle Fishman, will not be returning for summer 2023.

“It is our sincere hope that the new tenant who moves onto the magnificent Avon-By-The-Sea boardwalk, cherishes the beautiful town and community as much as we have,” they state in the Facebook post.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Together, we rebuilt the Avon Pavilion from the ground up after storms and floods, several times over. We persevered through a global pandemic… Thank you all for your kindness and generosity in supporting our charitable events for Mother of Mercy Church and local community projects…The Avon Pavilion would not be what it is today without the dedication, hard work, passion and enthusiasm of the entire AvPav team!”

It is also stated in the Facebook post that the pavilion will go out for public bid for the lease of the restaurant.

Mayor Ed Bonanno said in a phone interview that the highest bidder is to obtain the lease but will be obligated to keep the restaurant and snack stand in some form.

The Facebook post also states that the Avon Pavilion will continue to post updates and memories of the Avon Pavilion since the Fishmans took over ownership in the 1990s.

Norah Magrini from the historical society explained how the town owns that building and “has been there since the 1900s in one form or another.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Avon-by-the-Sea stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.