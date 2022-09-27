AVON-BY-THE-SEA — Students at Avon Elementary School have been getting acquainted with a new principal/ superintendent, Michael-John Herits, who took up his new post on Aug. 22 of this year.

“The entire community has been so welcoming and so very nice to me, and I am so appreciative of that,” Mr.. Herits told the Avon-By-The-Sea school board Monday night. “The students themselves have been nothing but great and the staff has proven to be some of the best people to work with. I couldn’t be any happier or appreciative of all the things they have done to make me feel so welcomed.”

Mr. Herits, who grew up in Middlesex County, has spent two decades as an educator. He began as a a third-grade teacher in Perth Amboy in 2001 and and left in 2016 to become the Vice Principal at the Boulder Middle School in Keansburg. In 2021, he became principal of Keansburg High School.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Herits said what interested him in the role of Avon Elementary school’s superintendent was his goal of once again working in a K-8 district. He plans on putting an emphasis on social learning, including their new “Above and Beyond” program, which “recognizes student success in their day-to-day interactions with peers as well as faculty and staff.”

The new principal/superintendent has also taken note of improvements to the building, which preceded his arrival and will continue throughout the school year.

“We are going to look to improve to update and upgrade our technology for the students as well as to make sure the safety of the building is up to standards,” he said.

School board president William Bing, president of the Avon-by-the-Sea Board of Education said, “The Board of Education is excited to work with Dr. Herits. He demonstrated through the search process, and the first month on the job, that he possesses all the skills to continue to drive the district forward in a positive direction.”

Check out our other Avon-by-the-Sea stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.