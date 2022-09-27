POINT PLEASANT — Adam Picca has been promoted to Chief of the Point Pleasant Borough Police Department, replacing retiring chief Robert Lokerson.

Christopher Leonhardt has been promoted to lieutenant.

Both promotions were approved by the borough council Monday night.

Mayor Robert Sabosik and council members also congratulated Chief Lokerson and wished him a happy and healthy retirement.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.