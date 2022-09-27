SPRING LAKE — H.W Mountz School surpassed state averages in averages of the New Jersey Student Learning Assessment [NJSLA] standardized test, according to a score report by Supervisor of Student Services and Curriculum & Instruction Natalie Levine.

She presented the NJSLA results for the 2021-2022 school year to the Spring Lake Board of Education [BOE] at its meeting on Monday, Sept. 26.

Compared to state averages, students in third to eighth grade’s scores were higher in all three categories: English language arts [ELA], math and science.

