BELMAR — Borough officials said the 2022 summer season was both busy and successful for Belmar, announcing that an estimated 16,000 seasonal beach badges and over 200,000 daily beach badges were sold over the course of the season.

After singing “Happy Birthday” to Mayor Mark Walsifer, the council took Tuesday night’s meeting to recap the borough’s action-packed summer and highlight recent events during the month of September, or what Council President James McCracken referred to as “local summer.”

“I was looking back at the last 14 days since we had our last meeting and a lot has happened,” Mr. McCracken said, “a lot of really cool things.”

He spoke about the Belmar Pro-Surf Tournament, which he said is the largest surfing tournament on the East Coast, the Belmar Fishing Club’s Fisherman’s Mass and the annual Autism Beach Bash.

Mayor Walsifer echoed the council’s excitement over the borough’s September events and thanked the Belmar Public Works Department and Belmar Police Department for all their hard work.

“They have a great group of guys there so let them know we really do appreciate them,” he said.

During the meeting, the council passed five resolutions, introduced two ordinances and adopted one ordinance.

The next council meeting will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6:30 p.m.

