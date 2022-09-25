SPRING LAKE — The Morris Avenue parking lot was filled with food and artist stalls, packed with people gathering for the Spring Lake Italian Festival.

Local businesses displayed included the appropriate Bareli’s By The Sea and the out-of-place Saint Stephen’s Green. Attendee’s could get their portrait drawn by a cartoonist, and enjoy horse and carriage rides with a supporting cast of goats and miniature horses available to pet.

Thomas A. Arnone, Monmouth County Commissioner hosted a spaghetti eating contest and congradulated the Spring Lake Chamber on their hard work.

“Everyone wants to be Italian today,” said Mr. Arnone.

