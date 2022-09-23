The Wall football team will go on the road for the second week in a row in quest for its first victory of the season when the Crimson Knights travel to Middletown South, 7 p.m. tonight.

Wall is coming off a 44-20 loss at Rumson-Fair Haven last week.

The Eagles are 2-1 this season but are coming off a 35-0 loss to Red Bank Catholic. Middletown South has defeated Long Branch and Manalapan. The Crimson Knights defeated the Eagles 31-10 last season.

Manasquan plays at St. John Vianney

The Manasquan football team will play St. John Vianney 7 p.m. tonight.

The Warriors are coming off a 28-27 overtime loss to Raritan. The Lancers are 3-1 this season with wins over Colts Neck, Holmdel and Monmouth Regional. St. John Vianney’s lone loss was against Red Bank Catholic.