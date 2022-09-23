SEA GIRT — The Planning and Zoning Board Wednesday again registered its opposition to the planned addition of a second paddle or “platform tennis” court in Crescent Park, claiming that the project is not in line with the board’s 2018 Master Plan.

In unanimously approving a resolution of opposition to the project, the board reiterated the position taken on July 20, following a presentation by the borough engineer. After that meeting, Mayor Donald Fetzer said the project would still go forward, stating, “in respectful disagreement with the [Planning] Board, the approved platform tennis court is not in conflict with the Master Plan.”

Explaining the board’s latest statement of opposition, chairman Norman Hall said Friday, “We were asked our opinion of whether we thought it met the master plan, and in our opinion we did not agree that it met the master plan.”

