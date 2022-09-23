POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Now on the market for $4.4 million, the “Sinatra House,” has been appreciated by residents and visitors alike for the sounds of Frank Sinatra recordings echoing down the boardwalk over three decades.

The home, located at 175 Boardwalk, was owned by the late Paul R. Smith, a fan with an appreciation for the legendary singer’s music and voice.

Mr. Smith worked for 39 years in the music industry, retiring in 1999 as chairman of distribution for Sony Music. He began the tribute to the entertainer from Hoboken in the mid-90s with the music playing each day from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on exterior speakers above and underneath the home’s porch.

ADVERTISEMENT

The oceanfront home, for an asking price of $4,400,000 features eight bedrooms, four bathrooms and parking for 10 or more cars. The property was built in 1987 and is over 3,600 square feet.

“I feel like it’s always been the Sinatra House,” said listing agent James Ward of Keller Williams Ocean Living.

Mr. Ward said that the number one question he is receiving is whether the new owner will continue to play the music.

“My thoughts are that if someone does move forward with the purchase, they would be happy to continue the tradition,” said Mr. Ward.

Mr. Ward told The Ocean Star that he often witnessed passersby stopping outside the home to dance or sit on a bench to listen to the music and enjoy the view.

“It was a really simple idea that wound up bringing joy to the residents and visitors of Point Pleasant Beach for now decades, and it’s just turned it into one of the most iconic properties on the New Jersey shore,” said Mr. Ward.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.