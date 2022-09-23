BRADLEY BEACH — Eighth-grader Jalil Bessellieu, the Bradley Beach Elementary School student representative, gave a report on the status of the school to the Bradley Beach Board of Education at its meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

The meeting began with Jalil’s speech, where he noted that the first student council meeting was held and the boys and girls soccer team played their first games. He said there was an assembly where students met Michael Heidelberg, the new superintendent of Bradley Beach Elementary, and learned a new Bradley Beach Breakers cheer.

Jalil also shared with the board that the outdoor tables the student council requested last year from the board have been delivered.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The eighth graders were the first to eat lunch at those tables,” he said.

Jalil also thanked the PTA for putting together the Bradley Beach Mexican Independence Day Celebration on Friday, Sept. 16 and advertised the eighth-grade car wash fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 24. The car wash will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside of the elementary school on Brinley Avenue. All proceeds from the fundraiser will go to the eighth-grade trip to Washington D.C.

Jalil is the vice president of the student council and plans to run for president this year. He was named student representative by the student council.

“Well, it all happened pretty fast,” he said, “I won the election for vice president, and we came up with the idea to come to the board.”

The student finished his remarks to a round of applause by the board and high praise by the new superintendent.

“Jalil, you’ve done a great job, and we’re really proud of you,” Mr. Heidelberg said. “You’re a great young man and a great representative for our schools. Great job.”

Check out our other Bradley Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.