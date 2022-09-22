SEA GIRT — The Planning and Zoning Board approved a resolution regarding the proposed paddleball tennis court in Crescent Park at its Sept. 21 meeting.

The board reviewed the proposed plans and determined a final resolution after members deliberated on the matter.

Board Attorney, Kevin Kennedy read to the board and those in attendance an excerpt on resolutions from a New Jersey Land Use and Administration book.

“Sometimes attorneys…if the applications approved, they only want to say the good things. I personally like to give credence to [the] other side because I think it more accurately reflects the board decision and if there’s ever a political issue I always feel that its a stronger case when the board resolution reflects all sides of the argument in any way,” said Mr. Kennedy.

The cost to install the platform tennis court is estimated to be between $175,000 and $200,000, to cover all features of the slatted court surface, including heating units to dissipate precipitation on the surface in case of inclement weather.

There will be one handicap-accessible parking spot out of the four total spaces added for the new court.

