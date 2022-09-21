SEA GIRT — The Sea Girt Conservancy [SGC] will bring the community together for a Family Fun Day filled with fall-themed activities and environmental education at the library green space on Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“It’s our first family fun event, so I’m hopeful that it will be well attended and it’s really part of our mission for education of the public, specifically young adults and children,” said Leanne Hoffmann, vice-chair on the SGC board.

The free event will feature spotted lanternfly-trap demonstrations, milkweed seed kit distribution, face painting and an ice cream truck.

Ann Sherwood, master gardener will guide those interested in constructing their own traps which they will be able to take home with them.

“We’ve had so many wonderful people come out in town as volunteers and donors behind the scenes, and we thought this is our way of giving back by having a little something for the kids, but also it’s educational,” said Donna Thurston, secretary of the conservancy.

