SEA GIRT — Over 250 attended the inaugural Patriot Night hosted by the Sea Girt Police department on Friday, Sept. 16 at the plaza.

Members of the police department, fire department, lifeguards, EMT, public works and borough administration were present at the event all afternoon to greet attendees.

The event was organized by Patrolman Nicholas Irizarry.

“I thought the event went great,” Police Chief Justin Macko told The Coast Star. “It was nice to spend time interacting with the residents and provide them with an opportunity to meet our officers and other public safety professionals who share a common mission of keeping the residents of Sea Girt safe.”

Children and adults had the opportunity to see the equipment up close that helps the borough’s officials to do their jobs each day.

There were free burgers and hot dogs provided by Ray’s Café, along with a kid’s coloring contest taking place.

