BELMAR — The aroma of zeppole and the sound of Italian marching-band music filled the air at the Feast of San Gennaro in Belmar on Saturday, Sept. 17, but the cannoli-eating contest was the sweetest part.

The contest took place at noon, with 15 contestants [13 adults and two kids] participating. As it ended and the festival emcee yelled, “Step away from the cannoli,” Brielle resident Aaron Tomaskovic celebrated his fifth contest win, scarfing down ten mini cannolis in 90 seconds. In second place was Antonio Cesare, who ate all 10 cannolis but still had some left in his mouth when time expired. Mr. Cesare’s experience left him wanting more cannoli.

“I felt like I was about to choke,” Mr. Cesare said. “I’m still hungry, though.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Tomaskovic said the Sweet! cannolis taste amazing and that he could eat more — which he did.

“I think I’m going to go celebrate with another cannoli,” Mr. Tomaskovic said.

Check out our other Belmar stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.