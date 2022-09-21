MANASQUAN — Manasquan Board of Education swore in two student liaisons who will share monthly reports on student happenings.

Seniors Mollie Bodnar and Marin McCarthy were sworn in on Tuesday as student board representatives. Edward Gunnell, also a senior, will be a representative but was not in attendance to be sworn in.

School Business Administrator Peter Crawley said that the much-anticipated fieldhouse on Atlantic Avenue should be open “in a matter of days.”

“We’re in the closeout phase. We’re getting our inspections done. Today, we passed inspections on the fire alarms, on the sprinkler system, on the plumbing, the soil, the balancing of the air conditioner,” said Mr. Crawley.

An electrical inspection is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 22. A final building inspection is still to come.



